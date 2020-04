Golf-Majors rescheduled or cancelled due to coronavirus

April 6 – The rescheduled golf majors calendar due to the novel coronavirus outbreak (original date, event, location, rescheduled date).

April 9-12 – The Masters, Augusta National Golf Club: rescheduled for Nov. 12-15

May 14-17 – PGA Championships, TPC Harding Park San Francisco; rescheduled Aug. 6-9

June 8-21 – U.S. Open, Winged Foot Golf Club, Mamaroneck, New York: rescheduled Sept. 17-20

July 16-19 – Open Championships, Royal St. George’s: Cancelled. Tournament will be staged in 2021 at same venue (Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto. Editing by Pritha Sarkar)