‘Goliath’ Season 4: What We Know So Far

Billy McBride (Billy Bob Thornton) will return one last time in “Goliath” Season 4. He will take on a pharmaceutical company that has been described as the country’s biggest. The case means that the lawyer will have to face some new enemies.

The big bad of the show in its final run will be the head of the pharmaceutical company George Zax (J.K. Simmons), Entertainment Weekly reported. The brains behind the company is George’s brother Frank (Bruce Dern), a scientific genius who is seen as an outsider and a black sheep of the family.

What exactly did the pharmaceutical company do to attract Billy’s attention? Details about the plot and the role of George and Frank are currently being kept under wraps. The studio has also not confirmed if the two new characters will play the antagonists.

According to Deadline, both Simmons and Dern have been cast as series regulars, which means their characters will play an important role in “Goliath” Season 4. The shows renewal was announced back in November 2019, and executive producer Lawrence Trilling revealed back then that the new case will be about a “ timely global crisis that impacts an entire generation,” Deadline reported.

While announcing the show’s renewal, Trilling said that Thornton is a “constant inspiration” and that he is “blessed to work with a stellar cast and crew.” He added that they will be bringing in some “exceptional talent” to the “already amazing cast.” It remains to be seen what other actors will be joining the show in its last season.

Amazon Studios co-head of television Vernon Sanders said that the TV series has been popular on the streaming platform ever since the first season. “We’re happy that our customers around the world will have a chance to see Billy McBride bring this final chapter to a close on Prime Video next year,” Sanders said.

Trilling expressed his gratitude for Amazon Studios for its support. He also said that he and his team are “thrilled” that they are getting a chance to tell another season to tell a story related to Billy McBride.

“Goliath” Season 4 is supposed to be released later this year. The producers have not yet announced an exact release date.