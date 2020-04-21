Google Challenges iPhone SE 2020 With Pixel 3a Price Slash

The recent launch of the iPhone SE 2020 is Apple’s attempt to entice and lure the price-conscious in the smartphone industry. The latest iPhone is the Cupertino tech giant’s most affordable smartphone available in the market today. But, it looks like Apple’s rivals are not letting the iPhone SE 2020 have a smooth arrival with Google slashing the price of the Pixel 3a to just $249 to challenge the newcomer.

The search engine giant is reportedly releasing Pixel 4a anytime this year, and its recent move of slashing the price of the Pixel 3a seems like a logical strategy to sell inventories. But, with the arrival of Apple’s entry-level iPhone SE 2020, it appears that Google is giving consumers the chance to choose. At present, Best Buy is selling the Pixel 3a at less than $150 from its original price with 64 GB of storage and three color options.

Unlike other affordable smartphones in the market today, the Google Pixel 3a offers smooth performance with a premium camera courtesy of its AI smarts. While the Pixel 3a does not have the dedicated signal processing of the Pixel 3 on its camera, it provides impressive photos that can compete with the best Android smartphones in the market. The Google smartphone features Night Sight low-light photography that the recently launched iPhone SE 2020 could not offer.

In terms of display size, the Google Pixel 3a sports a 5.6-inch OLED display while the iPhone SE 2020 only features a 4.7-inch Retina HD display. While Apple does not reveal the RAM of the iPhone SE 2020 just yet, the Google Pixel 3a has 4GB of RAM and runs on a pure version of Android 10. It also boasts the fast and dependable rear fingerprint scanner.

Moreover, the Google Pixel 3a features 12.2 MP primary camera while Apple’s iPhone SE 2020 sports a 12 MP primary shooter. Apple’s entry-level iPhone only features 7 MP front-facing camera while Google’s affordable smartphone has 8 MP front-facing shooter. Unfortunately, the Google Pixel 3a is only available in 64 GB storage while the iPhone SE 2020 has 64 GB, 128 GB, and 256 GB storage. The Google Pixel 3a is not available for only $249, while the iPhone SE 2020 retails at a starting price of $399.