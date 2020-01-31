Google Maps Street View: Users stunned by chilling photo mystery – who is this man?

GOOGLE Maps Street View is very useful for findings locations around the world and can be explored from the comfort of one’s own home. It’s also become well known for the intriguing sights that are photographed on the platform.

Google Maps Street View photos often go viral when bizarre, funny or shocking spectacles are spotted. Viewers are fascinated by the insight the images give into other people’s lives. One image, posted on content-sharing site Reddit, has sparked much confusion.

The Street View image appears to depict the inside of a hairdresser’s in San Francisco, USA. Shot from the doorway onto the street, the Google photo shows three people in the store. One is a client getting a hair cut and the other two look to be members of staff. Other than this trio going about their day, the shop is empty… or is it?

On closer inspection of the Google Maps photo, another person can be spied. However, there is something truly chilling about this fourth man. He can be seen in a mirror on the left wall of the hairdresser’s shop. The man appears to mid-stride as he walks out of the establishment.

He is wearing a black leather jacket and is pulling on a scarf. So far, so normal, but when you cast your eyes around the rest of the shop, an unsettling realisation dawns. The man in the mirror is nowhere to be seen in the shop at all. He is only visible in the mirror on the wall and nowhere else.

So what is happening here? Is this evidence of the supernatural world at play? The Reddit user who shared the post certainly seemed to think so. “I found a ghost in google maps,” they posted onto the site. “Just see for yourself. The man in the mirror with the scarf, to the left.