Gordon Ramsay will ‘dominate’ first week of rebooted MasterChef

Gordon Ramsay will appear on the first week of the rebooted MasterChef series.

The Daily Telegraph reported on Sunday that the British chef will dominate the first week of MasterChef Australia: Back to Win.

This will leave new judges Andy Allen, Melissa Leong and Jock Zonfrillo playing second fiddle for the show’s relaunch on April 13.

‘When Gordon became available, schedules were adjusted to ensure production could have him for all of the first week,’ Ten executive producer Rick Maier told the paper.

‘The contestants may have thought they were mentally prepared to return to the kitchen but they had no idea they were going straight back in the deep end.

‘The look on their faces when they see Gordon looming at the top of the kitchen is unforgettable.’

It comes after news that there will be only one immunity pin for the entire season, upping the stakes.

As reported in The Daily Telegraph on Sunday, the coronavirus pandemic has also caused a ‘dire situation’ for producers.

International judges Nigella Lawson and Heston Blumenthal have had to cancel their scheduled appearances, while outdoor challenges with crowds have been shelved.

Planned travel has also been cancelled, while shooting outside of the set has been banned.

The publication understands producers have made it their priority to ensure greater hygiene procedures are followed, including contestants wearing gloves.

Contestants will reportedly serve up individually-sized dishes for judges to sample, as opposed to share plates.

One drawcard for the program, however, is having filmed segments in advance with Gordon, Curtis Stone and American pop star Katy Perry.