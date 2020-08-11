Government refuses to cancel failing outsourcing contract for coronavirus track and trace

The Tories are refusing to cancel a failing outsourcing contract to run part of NHS Test and Trace.

Health minister Edward Argar, who previously worked as head of public affairs for the firm Serco, rejected calls not to renew its £300million contract this month.

Labour wants cash be handed to local councils instead.

Mr Argar was grilled by the BBC’s Nick Robinson on whether the Government was set on handing contracts to “friends” in the private sector rather than bolstering experienced public health teams.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “We’re reducing the size of that contract from 18,000 to 12,000, but still think that is a vital part of Test and Trace”.

Scientists believe it has three weeks to drastically improve contacts reached from 46% up to 68% to avoid a new Covid wave.

Government call centres will now hand cases to local council-run public health teams if they cannot make contact within 48 hours.

“Ring-fenced teams” will now work with councils from the national service.

Under-qualified call centre workers at Serco have told of being “paid to watch Netflix ”.

Mr Argar said he “had no involvement with this process and this contract”.

Shadow health minister Justin Madders accused the Government of being “too quick to hand out juicy contracts to the private sector”.

He spoke out as campaigners demanded £500 million funding for track and trace to be given to local authorities.

Serco said: “Serco was appointed in May for an initial three-month contract under the Crown Commercial Service’s contact centre services framework.

A spokesman insisted: “We gained our place on the framework through fair and open competition.”