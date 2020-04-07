Government sets aside €15 million to ensure continued operation of ferry routes

THE GOVERNMENT IS to set aside a €15 million emergency package in order to ensure the continued operation of specific ferry routes.

Cabinet today agreed to designate five sailing routes as “public service obligation routes”.

The decision was taken following a request for assistance from a number of ferry companies in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Among the routes that will be kept viable are:

Rosslare-Cherbourg

Rosslare-Bilbao

Rosslare-Pembroke

Rosslare-Fishguard.

Dublin-Cherbourg

The money will cover a minimum three month period in order to ensure the continuity of the services.

Speaking today, Minister Paul Kehoe said the move was essential in order to keep the routes from Rosslare viable.

“This emergency measure is extremely welcome given the huge collapse in tourism that is affecting the entire industry.

“It is also vital to ensure the protection of supply chains. I will work with Transport Minister Shane Ross to ensure all is done to protect Rosslare.”