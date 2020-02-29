Graça Freitas admits that Portugal may have one million infected – O Jornal Económico

“We are making scenarios for a total attack rate of 10% [um milhão de portugueses]and assuming that there will be a more intense epidemic spread for at least 12 to 14 weeks ”, said Graça Freitas, in an interview with the weekly Expresso, published today.

The director-general of Health explained that the studies carried out estimate that 80% of the total infected with the new coronavirus “will have mild to moderate disease”, 20% will have “more serious disease” and only 5% a “critical evolution”.

In this scenario, the mortality rate “will be around 2.3% and 2.4%”.

The head of the Directorate-General for Health (DGS) added that “in the most plausible scenario” there may be “about 21,000 cases in the most critical week”, of which 19,000 may have mild symptoms, “like the flu”, and 1,700 will have ” to be hospitalized, not all in intensive care ”.

Graça Freitas clarified that the Portuguese health authorities built this forecast based on the formula used for the Influenza A pandemic in 2009.

“We are working with scenarios for the rate of attack of the disease, as we did with the flu pandemic in 2009. At the time, we thought there could be a total attack rate of 10%: one million sick people over 12 weeks, but not all serious. But, after all, it was 7%, about 700 thousand people in the total flu season 2009/10 ”, he explained, adding that“ an epidemic depends on the attack rate, duration and severity ”.

However, in the case of Covid-19, everything is still not known to “make scenarios so well done”.

Graça Freitas stressed that the plan to respond to the spread of the new coronavirus in Portugal provides for the provision of 2,000 beds in hospitals and 300 rooms with negative pressure.

If the disease progresses, there will be “isolation by rooms and by ward”, for example, for “all people who fell ill on the same day”, he said.

The director-general of Health also stated that “false news and social networks” are “a major problem” associated with the outbreak of the new coronavirus.

“The biggest fear I have is human behavior, viral information [na internet]that can be counterproductive, ”maintained Graça Freitas, adding that Covid-19 differs from other outbreaks in that it is“ an online epidemic and a virus ”about which not everything is known.

The DGS official also considers that, depending on the dissemination of Covid-19 in Portugal, mandatory quarantine may be decreed.