Graeme Souness gives damning assessment of Arsenal as Mikel Arteta suffers frustration

Arsenal were somewhat fortunate to come away with a point from Burnley on Sunday.

Arsenal simply must be better than they were against Burnley, claims former Liverpool midfielder and manager Graeme Souness. Arsenal drew 0-0 at Burnley on Sunday to make it four away draws in a row in the Premier League. Mikel Arteta has now won just one of his first seven league matches in charge of the Gunners since becoming head coach in December.

Arsenal had a couple of great chances in the first half but it was Burnley who dominated large swathes of the second. Jay Rodriguez had the best opportunity for the hosts when he saw his close-range shot cannon off the crossbar and bounce on the line and away. Souness believes Burnley deserved more than a point from the match but says it was an afternoon to forget for Arsenal. “Yeah [Burnley deserved more],” Souness said on Sky Sports.

“I think it was a typical Burnley performance. “Anything in the box there were people willing to get hurt, putting their heads on it, diving at things. “A typical Burnley performance. I think it was so disappointing for Arsenal. “They’ve got to have so much more than what they showed us today. Novak Djokovic yells ‘shut the f**k up’ at Australian Open crowd during Dominic Thiem tie [ACTION]

Gary Neville compares Bruno Fernandes to former Man Utd flop after debut [PUNDIT]

Frank Lampard urged to drop one player or Chelsea will miss out on Premier League top four [PUNDIT]

“It’s Arsenal we’re talking about.” The draw moves Arsenal up to 10th in the Premier League table but still 10 points adrift of the top four. Both Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette squandered chances to put their side into the lead at Turf Moor. And at half time Souness was critical of the duo for the missed opportunities.

“They started the better, had several good chances, three good chances,” Souness said on Sky Sports. “This is Ozil on the ball, finds Aubameyang, takes a couple of chances, gets it out his feet, whips it in and Lacazette’s got to do better there. “Try and hit the target, you’ll see it from this angle, it’s a good bit wide. “You’ve got to get closer than that from that sort of header.