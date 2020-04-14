GRAINS-Corn at 3-1/2-year low on U.S. crop outlook,…

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, April 6 – Chicago corn futures slid for a seventh consecutive session on Monday to their lowest since 2016 as a slump in crude oil prices threatened to sap demand for the grain-based fuel ethanol.

Soybeans slid to a two-week low, with prices weighed down by a bumper South American harvest and a lack of Chinese purchases of U.S. products.

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade was down 0.3% at $3.29-3/4 a bushel, as of 0325 GMT, near the session low of $3.27 a bushel – the weakest since September 2016.

Gasoline consumption plays a role in demand for ethanol as the United States requires the corn-based fuel to be blended into the nation’s fuel pool.

Oil prices slipped more than $1 a barrel on Monday, after the world’s top producers delayed a meeting to discuss output cuts that could partly alleviate oversupply in global markets as the coronavirus pandemic pummels demand.

There was additional pressure on corn prices stemming from expectations of a large U.S. crop.

“The market is faced with a giant U.S. corn crop,” said Tobin Gorey, director of agriculture strategy, Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

“Quite a few people have been slow to accept the possibility of a huge crop. Acceptance though is likely growing, ‘overwriting’ the lower prices initially created by lower oil prices.”

Soybeans were down 0.2% at $8.52-1/2 a bushel.

The market continues to feel headwinds from bumper South American harvests and muted export demand despite China’s pledge to increase U.S. farm goods purchases.

Wheat futures added 1.2% at $5.56 a bushel, having closed 1.4% firmer on Friday.

Wheat has been drawing support from tentative signs of increased demand but traders worry a stronger dollar will dent U.S. exports.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Friday reported private sales of 567,000 tonnes of U.S. corn to China, mostly for shipment after the fall harvest.

Large speculators trimmed their net short position in CBOT corn futures in the week ended March 31, regulatory data released on Friday showed.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s weekly commitments of traders report also showed that non-commercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, switched to a net long position in CBOT wheat and switched to a net long position in soybeans. (Reporting by Naveen Thukral, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)