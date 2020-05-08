GRAINS-Soybeans rally on end-of-month squaring, wheat…

By Christopher Walljasper

CHICAGO, April 30 – U.S. soybean futures rose nearly 2% on Thursday, their biggest single-day advance in a month, on strong weekly export sales and hopes that recent declines would attract additional demand, analysts said.

Corn futures firmed for a second day on strong export sales and signs that the worst impacts of the collapse in the ethanol sector may have passed.

Wheat rallied from a six-week low, rebounding on better-than-expected weekly U.S. export data and worries about tightening global supplies.

Soybeans posted the biggest advances on a percentage basis.

“Weekly export sales were really solid across the board … there is a rumor that China is back to buy some more, and that may be the case,” said Terry Linn, analyst with Linn & Associates in Chicago.

Futures also drew support from short-covering at the end of the month and ahead of the May Day three-day weekend observed in much of the world.

“You have some positive news around – just enough to help stimulate end-month profit taking and technical corrections in oversold markets,” Linn said.

As of 11:50 a.m. CDT, Chicago Board of Trade July soybeans were up 15 cents at $8.52-1/2 per bushel and July corn was up 4-1/2 cents at $3.19 a bushel.

For the month of April, CBOT July corn was on track to fall about 8%, its fourth straight monthly slide, pressured as demand for corn-based ethanol fuel collapsed. CBOT July soybeans fell more than 4%, its second straight monthly decline and the biggest drop since January 2020.

CBOT July wheat was up 1-3/4 cents at $5,18-1/4 a bushel, rallying after dipping to $5.06-3/4, its lowest since March 18.

CBOT July wheat was on track to fall 7.8% for the month, retreating after a 7% climb in March.

The U.S. Agriculture Department pegged weekly soybean export sales in the week ended April 23 at 1.078 million tonnes for 2019/20 marketing year shipment and 105,000 tonnes for 2020/21 shipment. Both were within the range of analyst estimates.

Weekly sales of old-crop corn topped expectations at 1.357 million tonnes, while new-crop sales aligned with trade estimates at 339,000 tonnes.

Weekly sales of old-crop wheat totaled 467,400 tonnes, above trade expectations. New-crop sales were in line with trade estimates at 155,100 tonnes.

The International Grains Council (IGC) trimmed its forecast for global wheat production in the 2020/21 season, driven partly by downward revisions for Russia, Ukraine and the European Union.

Traders were also monitoring dry conditions building in the southern U.S. Plains winter wheat belt. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper in Chicago; Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Marguerita Choy)