GRAINS-Soybeans rise for second straight session on…

SYDNEY, April 30 – U.S. soybean futures rose for a second straight session on Thursday, underpinned by expectations of increased demand for North American supplies.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were up 0.5% at $8.41-1/4 a bushel by 0136 GMT, having firmed 0.7% on Wednesday.

* The most active corn futures were up 0.3% to $3.15-1/2 a bushel, having gained 0.8% in the previous session.

* The most active wheat futures were down 0.5% at $5.14 a bushel, having closed down 1.8% on Wednesday when prices hit a March 19 low of $5.11 a bushel

* Grain traders were monitoring orders by Trump on Tuesday requiring meat-processing plants to stay open to protect U.S. food supplies.

* China, the world’s biggest soy importer, has been buying competitively priced soybeans from Brazil but has also booked some U.S. cargoes in recent weeks.

* The U.S. Department of Agriculture said private exporters sold 108,860 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to Mexico.

MARKET NEWS

* The dollar nursed losses on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve left the door open to more monetary easing and dampened expectations for a quick economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

* Oil prices surged more than 10% on Wednesday after U.S. crude stockpiles grew less than expected and gasoline posted a surprise draw, feeding optimism that fuel consumption will recover as some European countries and U.S. state ease coronavirus lockdowns.

* U.S. stocks surged on Wednesday as hopes for an effective COVID-19 treatment prompted a broad rally and helped investors shrug off bleak GDP data and words of warning from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Aditya Soni)