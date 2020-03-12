Grand Theft Auto fans convinced THIS proves GTA 6 reveal is coming soon

GRAND THEFT Auto fans have been left convinced that Rockstar Games could at long last be about to reveal GTA 6 to the world.

GTA 6 is one of the most highly anticipated games on the horizon, and Grand Theft Auto fans have been keeping their fingers crossed for a big reveal soon. We are currently in the midst of the longest wait ever for a new Grand Theft Auto game, with fans none the wiser as to when GTA 6 will actually be out. Rumours have pencilled in Rockstar Games possibly launching GTA 6 as early as this year as a timed PS5 launch exclusive.

If that is indeed the case then time is running out for a GTA 6 reveal ahead of a late 2020 release to coincide with the PS5 launch. And as fans wait for official word from Rockstar Games on GTA 6 something very curious has been spotted. As revealed in a post on the GTA 6 Reddit page, a member of the GTAForums has started a mysterious thread. The thread, created by GTAForums member gonnaenodaethat, has been updated with what seems like random YouTube videos.

A lot of these videos are from the late 70s and 80s while others mention southern states in the US such as Florida. Members of the GTA 6 Reddit page pointed out this forum member posted similar cryptic comments in the run-up to other Rockstar launches such as with RDR2. Which they have seen as a sign that this latest thread is a hint news on GTA 6 could be coming soon. And adding further weight to this theory is that the grandtheftauto6.net domain now redirects to gonnaenodaethat’s profile on the GTAForums. On the GTA 6 Reddit page fans have been left debating whether these posts on the GTAForums could be trolling or a tease that a reveal is coming soon. One posted: “I love this guy. He leaked RDR2 originally and the PC version like this too.“

Another wrote: “They are teasing it! (For real)” One added: “He has been uttering stuff like that for years, always right before a new R* Announcement”. And another said: “Seems like trolling”. However, before you get the popcorn out in preparation of an incoming GTA 6 reveal there is something important to note. The grandtheftauto6.net domain which links to gonnaenodaethat’s profile is not owned by or registered to Rockstar Games. Which could cast doubt on whether these posts from the GTAForums are a sign a Grand Theft Auto reveal is coming soon.

Alternatively, the grandtheftauto6.net domain could have been created by someone other than gonnaenodaethat. And if that’s the case then it wouldn’t be a reason to cast doubt on whether the GTAForum member is teasing an upcoming GTA 6. The news comes as Grand Theft Auto fans believe they have spotted three private videos on the Rockstar Games YouTube channel. This has led fans to hoping that one of the videos could be the reveal trailer for GTA 6.