Grand Theft Auto fans left wondering if GTA 6 tease has been stealth dropped

GRAND THEFT Auto fans have been left wondering if Rockstar Games has stealth teased GTA 6 to one of the biggest TV audiences around.

It’s 2020 and Grand Theft Auto fans are still none the wiser as to when GTA 6 will be coming out. Currently fans of Rockstar Games blockbuster series are enduring the longest wait ever for a new entry, with it being over six years since GTA 5 came out. It had been thought that more news on what Rockstar are working on next, which is thought to be GTA 6, would be revealed after RDR2 was released.

But in the year that followed Red Dead Redemption 2’s launch no official word came from Rockstar Games on what their next project would be. It had been claimed that Rockstar’s next game could be GTA 6, Bully 2 or a brand new open-world medieval IP. Fans are hoping they will find out definitely what the Grand Theft Auto makers are working on next in 2020 ahead of the next-gen console launches. According to the rumour mill Grand Theft Auto 6 could be announced this month.

And ahead of a possible reveal fans have been left wondering if Rockstar Games has stealthily teased GTA 6. In the past few days a curious broadcast caught Grand Theft Auto fans’ eyes. As highlighted in a post online, a number of big broadcasters used GTA Vice City imagery for their Super Bowl adverts. Both the BBC and Fox used GTA Vice City imagery to promote Super Bowl LIV, which was held in Miami. The BBC used GTA Vice City fonts in their trailer for Super Bowl 2020 while FOX used a lot more imagery from the beloved PS2 game. The FOX trailer featured icons in the style of the Vice City HUD, the game’s font as well as an image in the style of the games box art.

The FOX trailer also showed the wanted level bit-by-bit rise to a six star wanted rating – which could be a subtle nod towards Grand Theft Auto 6. And the reason this is of interest to GTA 6 fans is that the next Grand Theft Auto game is widely rumoured to be set in Vice City. Fans have been left wondering if Rockstar struck a deal with broadcasters to use Vice City imagery in their Super Bowl coverage as a way of teasing GTA 6. As one Redditor said: “This is definitely not a coincidence. “This has to at least be a teaser for an official announcement very soon.” While another posted: “Super Bowl being in Miami is not a reason to use these pointless references to Vice City.

“I don’t get why they would feel the need to make constant references to a past GTA game if this wasn’t arranged by Rockstar”. And one added: “Usually they would reference pop culture, which 90 per cent of the time ends up being Miami Vice inspired. “Not inspired by a video game with a city loosely based off Miami.” It remains to be seen if this was simply a coincidence, or whether this was all part of an elaborate way to get people talking about GTA again. The Super Bowl offers one of the biggest worldwide TV audiences around, and is a prime way to promote high-profile upcoming releases.