Great News For Liverpool, Real Madrid As Their Start Target’s Transfer Fee Could Drop From $217M To $43M: Report

Kylian Mbappe, who is currently the most valuable soccer player ahead of the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, reportedly could see his value drop to as low as $43 million at the end of the coronavirus crisis.

The star striker of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at present has a transfer fee label of $217 million and is being chased by several big European clubs such as Real Madrid and Liverpool FC. Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp recently had said the club cannot afford Mbappe’s massive transfer fee.

It is understood that due to the anticipated financial impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, Real have postponed their plan to sign the Frenchman to next year when the player would have just one more year on his current contract and PSG would want to earn as much as possible through his transfer and not let him go just as a free agent.

Former French midfielder Jerome Rothen recently in an interview disclosed that Mbappe’s move to Bernabeu was close to completion.

“I know from club sources that a deal to take Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid was almost done. But with what has been happening, I’m sure that Mbappe’s arrival at Real Madrid will be postponed. There is no way that Mbappe will extend his contract with PSG. They will have an agreement between them in place because PSG agreed to let him go this summer. In my opinion, it’s just a question of time,” Rothen told Radio Montecarlo per Goal.

The deadly virus has impacted several sectors, around the globe, including the rich soccer industry. In a recent interview, French politician Daniel Cohn-Bendit said he cannot see players’ values return to the same heights as before.

“This crisis will clean up the irrationality of professional sport. It’s like there was a nuclear attack and it had to be rebuilt but on other grounds. Tomorrow, Mbappe will cost at most €35-40m and no longer €200m. And who can buy him? There will be de facto regulation.”

“Going even further on, a salary cap could be necessary. It is a reorganization that goes not only through the players’ salaries but also through the right to images and publicity. We have to break the system of managers, of those who do business,” Cohn-Bendit told Ouest France.

The 21-year-old Mbappe’s current market value is $195m, which is precisely three times the value of Juventus superstar Ronaldo.