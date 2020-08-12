Greece: FCO updates advice after Greek island goes into lockdown for 10 days

GREECE holidays have been popular this year with Britons after Spain was removed from the UK’s “air bridge” list. But now, the Foreign Office (FCO) has updated its advice for Britons following an outbreak on one of its Greek islands.

FCO advice for Greece has been updated this evening following a sudden outbreak in cases on one of the country’s islands. Emergency restrictions have been put in place on the island of Poros in order to halt the spread of the virus. The Civil Protection Ministry made the announcement in an emergency meeting.

Reportedly, at least 30 people tested positive for coronavirus on the island. The FCO advice said: From 6am on August 7 2020 until 6pm on August 17 2020, local restrictions are in place on the island of Poros.” It continued: “Prohibition of operation of all food/catering sector-related shops, services and facilities from 11pm – 7am the next day. “Suspension of any kind of live events and celebrations such as parties, trade fairs, religious ceremonies, open markets etc.

“No more than nine people can gather for any reason in public or private spaces. “The maximum number of people allowed per table in dining facilities (including cafes, tavernas, restaurants) is four, unless your group consists only of close family members you regularly engage with, in which case, a group of up to six people is allowed.” The FCO then explained that there will be mandatory rules for masks on the island. It continued: “Mandatory use of masks indoors (except in private spaces such as hotel rooms) and outdoors throughout the island.

“Additional checks and patrols will be carried out to enforce the above measures. “You should comply with all the Greek authorities’ requirements; failure to do so could result in heavy fines.” Officials looked at the epidemiological data from the island to make their decision. It comes after an announcement was made about the use of masks.

Anyone caught not wearing a mask could face stringent fines. A fine of €150 euro will be issued for those flouting the new rules. Authorities have said they will access the situation after August 17, to determine whether the lockdown will continue. The FCO also updated their advice for Passenger Locator Forms which need to be completed at least 24 hours before travel. The advice states: “Children under 18 may be added (at the top of the form, before submitting) to a parent’s form. “Failure to do so in advance may result in your carrier not allowing you to travel, €500 fine on arrival or the Greek authorities not allowing you to enter the country.”