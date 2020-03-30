Greens senator Larissa Waters deletes coronavirus post attacking Scott Morrison

Australian Greens senator Larissa Waters has deleted a post that claimed the coronavirus was Scott Morrison’s ‘revenge’.

The Queensland MP posted the controversial message on her Instagram account on Saturday night.

The 43-year-old credited her post to the ‘LibLOL’ Facebook page, which she said was ‘totally on point’.

The post reads: ‘This coronavirus is actually Scomo’s revenge.

‘We didn’t shake his hand. Now nobody can shake hands.

‘We didn’t like him having an overseas holiday. Now nobody can have an overseas holiday.

‘We called him an a***hole. Now nobody can wipe their a***hole.’

Ms Waters deleted the post after being heavily criticised.

Victorian Liberal senator James Paterson was among those who slammed Ms Waters’ tweet.

‘I honestly thought this was fake when I first saw it,’ Mr Paterson tweeted.

‘Incredibly poor taste. Seven Australians have already died and sadly we know many more are likely to.’

Mr Paterson’s sentiment was followed by several commentators on Ms Waters’ next Instagram post, which included a message to stay safe amid the coronavirus outbreak.

‘Do you think it is appropriate for a senator to call the Prime Minister an a***hole?’ one comment reads.

‘You may have deleted it but you are now on public record. I don’t like Scomo but your behaviour has just set a new low point in public office.’

‘One word for you: awful,’ another post reads. ‘I’m glad you removed your brainless post.’

There are now 1,354 cases of coronavirus in Australia, with seven deaths.