Greta Thunberg Slammed For Spreading Coronavirus Assumptions: Wants Attention, Stay In The News

Greta Thunberg said it was “extremely likely” she had coronavirus, but some netizens just slammed her.

On Tuesday, the 17-year-old Swedish climate activist took to Instagram and surprised many with her post. Thunberg said that she isolated herself in the past two weeks after returning from a trip around Central Europe. She also shared that she experienced some COVID-19 symptoms.

“Around ten days ago I started feeling some symptoms, exactly the same time as my father — who traveled with me from Brussels. I was feeling tired, had shivers, a sore throat and coughed. My dad experienced the same symptoms, but much more intense and with a fever,” the teenager wrote.

She added that it’s difficult to test for coronavirus in Sweden unless one needs urgent medical treatment. Those who feel ill are only told to stay at home and isolate themselves, so that’s what she did. However, she strongly feels that she contracted the virus even if she was not tested. She assured her fans that she is okay and has since recovered.

“I have therefore not been tested for COVID-19, but it’s extremely likely that I’ve had it, given the combined symptoms and circumstances. Now I’ve basically recovered, but – AND THIS IS THE BOTTOM LINE: I almost didn’t feel ill. ”

Thunberg said that her last cold was worse than what she felt. In fact, if there is no coronavirus, she would think she was just “feeling unusually tired with a bit of a cough” which made the disease more dangerous because people might not notice it at all due to its mild symptoms.

She urged everyone to stay at home and follow the advice from experts and local authorities. She also encouraged everyone to take care of each other and help those in need.

Thunberg only wanted to warn others, but one netizen accused her of clickbait for spreading her “assumptions.” Others accused her of wanting attention.

“You haven’t been tested so you do not know if you were infected at all. Why do you just spread assumptions? This kind of news, based on nothing but a guess is not serious , it is clickbait,” flipflop_tv commented.

Meanwhile, another said that maybe Thunberg just had a cold. The same user sent her love to the teenager. However, many responded to the comment and attacked Thunberg.

“Of course she just had a cold she just wants attention,” one commented.

“She had jack [explicit]… she’s just trying to stay in the news. Don’t cater to her tantrums,” another added.

“exactly, suddenly every cough is covid19 and it’s a pandemic,” a different netizen opined.

In related news, Prince Harry became a victim of Russian pranksters who pretended to be Thunberg and her dad. Royal correspondent Richard Kay said that it was the result of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ignoring the advice from Buckingham Palace.