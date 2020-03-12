Grey’s Anatomy: How did Alex Karev leave the series? What happened to Justin Chambers?

GREY’S ANATOMY fans were left in tears after the series said goodbye to one of its main characters – Alex Karev. Here is everything you need to know about how actor Justin Chambers left the series.

Grey’s Anatomy is a medical drama series on ABC which follows interns as they progress to become qualified doctors. One of the main characters in the series was Alex Karev (played by Justin Chambers). The latest episode saw Dr Karev officially leave his fellow cast and crew members. WARNING: This story contains spoilers for the latest episode of Grey’s Anatomy

How did Alex Karev leave Grey’s Anatomy? ABC announced Karev would be leaving the series in the episode called Leave A Light On, which aired on March 5. The episode provided closure for two characters – Karev himself and his on-screen wife Izzie Stevens (played by Katherine Heigl). The couple’s love story was thrown into turmoil when Izzie, who had cancer, was last seen leaving Seattle in season six. This was after Alex had refused to resume their marriage and he moved on, marrying Jo Wilson (Camilla Luddington). Fans were shocked to find out in the latest episode Alex, who was last seen leaving Seattle, had got back together with Izzie after 10 years apart.

The paediatric surgeon had run off to be with Izzie and all was revealed in a letter he wrote, which said he had managed to rekindle their relationship. The episode then fast-forwarded to Alex living in Kansas and raising children with his wife, saying: “I’m finally exactly where I should be. I never had that before.” In the emotional episode Alex writes letters to a number of colleagues which explain his decision for leaving. One of the most tear-jerking letters he writes is to his current wife Jo, and he explains his decision to leave her for his first wife. In the letter he wrote: “I have a chance to make this family whole, and I just hope you loved me back enough to let me take it.”

Some fans were disappointed in the ending, feeling it should have been more dramatic, and some fans had even suggested killing him off. One fan said on Twitter: “Alex Karev will be greatly missed. Thanks for your amazing work during these 16 long years. “Thank you so much and good continuation. Everyone says there can’t be Grey’s Anatomy without Meredith (Ellen Pompeo), but can there still be many seasons without Alex?” Another fan said: “I believe I deserve financial compensation after that Grey’s Anatomy episode. Like I can’t distract myself from thinking about it. I’m very upset.”

Being a paediatric nurse Alex quickly became a fan favourite on the series and was known for his compassionate nature. Deadline reported after he left the series, his last episode saw 6.31million viewers tune in, with a 1.3 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic. The episode marked the medical drama’s best ratings since its mid-season return at the end of January. Fans were left in tears after reading the letter he had left for Jo, where he talked about his five-year-old children.

The letter said: “I can’t lie to you and pretend the truth isn’t the truth. That I love you, and I love Izzie. “But If it was just me missing her or nostalgia or whatever, I would have been able to walk away and come back to you. “But Izzie had my kids, and I know you get what that really means.” The doctor did not take the decision lightly but seemed to agree with his mindset by the end of the episode. Show runner Krista Vernoff told Deadline: “It is nearly impossible to say goodbye to Alex Karev. “That is as true for me and for all of the writers at Grey’s Anatomy as it is for the fans. We have loved writing Alex. And we have loved watching Justin Chambers’ nuanced portrayal of him. “For 16 seasons, 16 years, we have grown up alongside Alex Karev. We have been frustrated by his limitations and we have been inspired by his growth and we have come to love him deeply and to think of him as one of our very best friends. “We will miss him terribly. And we will always be grateful for his impact, on our show, on our hearts, on our fans, on the world.”

