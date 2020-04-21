Grim warnings about the Irish economy and another 800+ deaths in UK: Today’s Covid-19 Main Points

TODAY, THE NATIONAL Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) met to discuss the latest developments surrounding Covid-19 in Ireland.

Last night, the Department of Health said there were a further 77 people who have died of the virus in Ireland, along with another 401 new cases.

So far, just under 900 people are confirmed to have died from the coronavirus on the island of Ireland.

As the NPHET met today, how restrictions could be eased from 5 May was up for discussion with a recommendation for the next steps set to be delivered to government by the end of next week.

Last night, chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan warned against the public assuming measures will be largely relaxed in the coming weeks.

“We’ve been clear all along we need these measures to stay in place, we need to see further progress… we’ll make the evaluation on a continuing basis about the progress of the disease,” he said.

Here are today’s main Covid-19 points:

Yesterday, the death toll in Ireland rose by 77 to 687. The number of confirmed cases rose by 401 to 15,652.

In Northern Ireland, a further nine people have died from Covid-19.

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe warned that a “severe recession” is hitting the Irish economy with GDP set to fall 10.5% this year and unemployment to peak at 22%.

Dr Tony Holohan said that while the 77 figure was the largest reported in a single day, these deaths occurred over a period of time and that Ireland’s daily growth rate in the notification of these deaths by date of occurrence continues to decline.

Holohan also said it wasn’t realistic to think “we could keep this entirely out of nursing homes”.

The National Public Health Emergency Team is meeting today to consider the latest updates from Covid-19 in Ireland.

A checklist for nursing homes in Ireland to complete was published today by the Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa) to ensure facilities are prepared for Covid-19 cases.

Debenhams staff protested outside branches today, as the company faces into liquidation.

Minister for Business Heather Humphreys told Ireland AM on Virgin Media One that businesses should start planning for how they’ll return to operating when restrictions begin to lift.

This summer’s Gaeltacht college courses have been postponed because of Covid-19. Chonradh na Gaeilge, while backing the decision, said that it would have a “far reaching effect” and called on the government to support local families and local colleges.

Gardaí have recorded 38 incidents in which the emergency enforcement powers handed to them as a result of the Covid-19 emergency were invoked.

The second part of a Noteworthy investigation into domestic abuse has highlighted children at risk behind the closed doors of Covid-19.

The Orange Order has bought PPE for healthcare staff on the island of Ireland

Here’s how one hospice is dealing with end of life care during the Covid-19 crisis.

Researchers are seeking volunteers for an Irish study on the impact of quarantine on romantic relationships.

Stormont Executive Office junior minister Declan Kearney has said Northern Ireland’s Covid-19 restrictions are working and that the health service “is more than holding its own”.

The GAA is not seriously considering games behind closed doors “at this stage”.

Here are today’s international Covid-19 points:

US President Donald Trump has said he will temporarily suspend all immigration to the US, but failed to give more details beyond a tweet announcing it.

NHS England has confirmed another 778 people have died in its hospitals from Covid-19 and a further 25 deaths were announced in Wales this afternoon. In Scotland, 70 more deaths have been reported.

Oil prices in the US crashed to unprecedented lows yesterday as traders are forced to pay others to take the oil off their hands.

Some US states are beginning to roll out reopening measures amid political pressure.

The World Health Organization has warned against a rush to ease restrictions as it could cause a resurgence in cases.

Amazon workers in the US are to strike over “unsafe” working conditions during the pandemic.

Ministers in the UK are facing anger over PPE shortages for NHS staff.

The UK parliament will see virtual virus measures in place as it sits today.

Australian and New Zealand hospitals are to trial a new coronavirus treatment.

A volunteer at a refugee camp in Greece tells TheJournal.ie how the odds are against those residing there.

Why are global oil prices suddenly front-page news and what exactly is negative pricing? We’ve taken a look here.

