Grocery Stores Give Employees A Break: Target, Trader Joe’s, Costco To Close On Easter

As store workers on the front line of the coronavirus continue to help consumers get essential items for their households, some grocery retailers have decided to close on Easter Sunday to give these employees a much-needed break.

Essential stores have been inundated with customers that are looking to stock up on supplies as states across the U.S. geared up for stay-at-home orders. The panic shopping caused may retailers to implement new policies and procedures, reducing store hours, enacting dedicated senior hours, and adding social distancing reminders within their stores.

But some of these retailers are ready to rest, giving their employees a day off on April 12.

Trader Joe’s announced that it was closing on Easter, saying that it wanted to “give our incredible Crew Members a much-needed day of rest.”

Target will also be closed on Easter, saying that these “front-line team members have played a crucial role as families turn to Target during the coronavirus pandemic.”

The big box store is also providing its employees with dedicated shopping hours and has offered that additional benefits during the COVID-19 crisis.

According to Today, Sam’s Club and Costco will also be closed on Easter Sunday for their employees as well as Aldi discount grocery stores.

Reportedly, Kroger, Safeway, ShopRite, CVS, Walmart, Walgreens, Whole Foods, and Albertsons will stay open for Easter.