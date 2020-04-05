Grocery Stores Hours: Kroger, Albertsons, Whole Foods, Trader Joe’s, Among Major Grocers Adjusting To Coronavirus

Grocery stores across the United States have altered their store hours in order to have more time to restock goods and clean locations. Some stores are also setting aside special hours for the elderly and vulnerable to shop for groceries, in order to mitigate the risk of infection.

Shoppers are advised to maintain social distancing precautions and to keep distances of six feet apart from other people. Customers should also think about what they touch while in the stores and wipe down the handles of shopping carts before pushing them around.

Here’s a list of grocery stores across the country and information about their hours amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Albertsons

“At a minimum, the company will reserve every Tuesday and Thursday from 7 to 9 a.m. for those vulnerable shoppers who must leave home to obtain their groceries, unless otherwise locally mandated. Customers should check their store’s hours if they’re opening on a different schedule.”

Local store hours can be found here.

Big Y

“Effective Thursday, March 19th all Big Y stores will reserve the hours of 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. for customers who are 60 and older or have compromised immune systems.

“Regular store hours are now 8 AM to 8 PM until further notice. This will give our stores teams time to conduct additional preventive sanitation and restock product on shelves.”

Costco

“U.S. Costco warehouses will close at 6:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.”

Specific hours can be found here.

CVS

CVS is not altering its hours of operation. Find out specific store hours here.

Food Town

“To help support the shopping needs of the elderly in our community, effective March 17, 2020, we will open our doors from 7 – 8 a.m. to allow those ages 65 and older to shop in a less crowded environment.”

H.E.B.

“Beginning Sunday, March 15, all stores will open at 8 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. until further notice. This also includes Joe V’s and Mi Tienda locations.”

Kroger

“In some areas, we are adjusting store operating hours based on local circumstances. We will continue to make decisions that allow us to operate clean, open and stocked stores to serve our customers and support our associates.”

Here are locations with changed hours due to coronavirus.

Here are the hours for Kroger subsidiaries:

Publix

“To better serve our customers, give our store teams time to conduct additional preventive sanitation and restock product on shelves, beginning Saturday, March 14, Publix Super Markets will adjust store and pharmacy hours companywide to close at 8 p.m. nightly until further notice.”

Safeway

Safeway is owned by Albertson’s, which means locations will have special hours from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday for vulnerable shoppers

Sam’s Club

“Beginning Thursday, March 26, Sam’s Club locations nationwide will offer early shopping hours every Tuesday and Thursday from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. for seniors and those with disabilities or compromised immune systems. This includes our Pharmacy and Optical Centers and will last until further notice. Members will not be required to show proof of age or health status.”

“Starting Tuesday, March 17 we are shifting all club opening hours to 9 a.m. – 8 p.m., Monday – Saturday. Our Sunday hours will remain the same, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.”

Schnucks

“Beginning on Wednesday, March 18 and continuing indefinitely, Schnucks is reserving the first hour of each day – from 6 AM to 7 AM – for shopping by seniors aged 60 and above, and for those who are most at risk of COVID-19.”

ShopRite

Shoprite has not yet changed its store hours nationwide, but some locations are operating on different schedules. Here’s a link to find out hours of local stores.

Trader Joe’s

“Beginning March 30th, our stores will dedicate the first hour of operation every day (either 8AM-9AM or 9AM-10AM depending on the store) to serve our senior customers over the age of 60 and customers with disabilities who may need additional assistance while shopping.”

Walgreens

“Most Walgreens locations, including 24-hour stores, will now be open from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. (local times) during weekdays until further notice. These store hours will also apply to weekends, while pharmacy hours on weekends will largely remain the same.”

Here’s the store locator to find specific hours of various stores.

Wegman’s

“We are temporarily changing our hours of operation to better serve our customers and communities. Our Brooklyn, NY store, Woodmore, MD store and New Jersey stores are open 7 am-8 pm. All other stores in New York, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Massachusetts, Virginia, and North Carolina are open from 7 am-10 pm.”

Whole Foods

“Starting on Wednesday, March 18, all Whole Foods Market stores in the U.S. and Canada will service customers who are 60 and older one hour before opening to the general public, under the new adjusted hours posted on the store’s web page.”

Here’s more information about specific store hours.