Growing COVID-19 Concerns Urges First Presidency To Close All Latter-Day Saints Temples Worldwide

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will temporarily close of all its temples due to the growing concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

“After careful and prayerful consideration, and with a desire to be responsible global citizens, we have decided to suspend all temple activity churchwide at the end of the day on March 25, 2020,” the church’s First Presidency said in a letter Wednesday.

The leader however assured his faithful constituents that the closure is a “temporary adjustment” as worldwide efforts are being enforced to prevent the spread of the virus.

Scheduled temple weddings, sealings and live endowments will be among those that will be affected by the cease of operation, while those whose appointments were cancelled are advised to call the temples once they are open, said Deseret News.

Members who have further questions should contact their respective bishops and stake presidents.

112 of its 168 temples around the world had closed, including those located in Asia, Europe and Australia. Those who are still operating, on the other hand, were advised to strictly limit their attendance to 10 or fewer people and to the performance of living ordinances following social distancing measures issued by health agencies and the government.

The First Presidency’s decision also came after a churchgoer who attended the Bountiful Utah Temple died Sunday, one day after he tested positive for COVID-19.