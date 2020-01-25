GTA 6 release date news: Major Grand Theft Auto update for PlayStation and Xbox

GTA 6 fans have been delivered a major update on the next Grand Theft Auto game coming to PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

Grand Theft Auto fans hoping for an update on GTA 6 have been delivered some big news. This year is set to be a golden one for gaming, with top titles like Last of Us 2, Cyberpunk 2077 and Final Fantasy 7 Remake all pencilled in for releases. But for many gamers the biggest gaming event they’ll be holding out hope for is actual, concrete information coming from Rockstar on GTA 6.

It has been over six years since GTA 5 first came out with fans none the wiser as to when GTA 6 will actually be released. It had been hoped that after Red Dead Redemption 2 came out Rockstar would reveal what they’re working on next. But 2019 came and went without a single, official word from Rockstar Games on GTA 6. However, now we’ve entered a new year there’s fresh hope that the first official details on GTA 6 could actually be revealed.

Some rumours have even pinpointed GTA 6 as having a 2020 release date so if that’s the case then Rockstar better get a wiggle on in terms of announcements. And as fans wait for official word on GTA 6 they have been delivered an interesting update in a post online. A report from Tax Watch and the Sunday Telegraph has claimed that Rockstar Games paid no corporation tax last year. It has been alleged that this is believed to be due to the production of a brand new Grand Theft Auto game. While this will be music to GTA fans’ ears, there is a downside. According to the report, the “huge” increase in Video Games Tax Relief (VGTR) claimed by Rockstar is believed to be because work on a new GTA has only “recently” begun.

If that’s the case, then fans could be waiting a long time for GTA 6 to actually get released. It’s unclear whether Tax Watch has insider information that has led them to believe work on a new GTA 6 has only recently begun. So there is still hope that GTA 6 could be further along in development than this new report has claimed. Either way, hopefully fans won’t be waiting too much longer for an official announcement from Rockstar Games on GTA 6. It has been claimed that Rockstar Games could even announce GTA 6 as early as next month. According to an alleged leak in a now deleted Reddit post, Rockstar Games will announce GTA 6 in February with a trailer coming a few months later.

The Redditor also claimed that GTA 6 will feature two main characters that are brother and sister. They added that two of the voice actors attached to GTA 6 are John Leguizamo (Super Mario Bros, John Wick) and Roselyn Sanchez (Without a Trace). The Reddit user added GTA 6 will be set in the 80s and early 90s, with Vice City the main city and two other cities – Bogota and Fort Lauderdale. Fans will find out soon enough if this is true, with February fast approaching.