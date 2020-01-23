GTA 6 release update: Good Grand Theft Auto news for PS4 and Xbox One fans

AS Grand Theft Auto fans on PS4 and Xbox One wait for the big reveal regarding GTA 6, the latest reports could make for a great update.

While the latest predictions suggest Rockstar Games will release its next Grand Theft Auto game in 2021, fans are still waiting for an official announcement from developers, Rockstar Games. It’s been a long wait for GTA 6 release news, and there’s still no guarantee will hear more about in the coming months. However, a supposed retail leak this week suggests that Rockstar could be launching its next game much sooner than first thought. And that would prove to be excellent news for PS4 and Xbox One fans.

And that would mean the GTA 6 release date is set during 2020, cutting the wait time for fans from a year, to mere months. A European Retail site has listed the next Grand Theft Auto game as coming out during the current year, although no set month or day of the week was provided. The listing how now been removed but it came alongside mocked-up cover art and the news that it would be released on PS4, Xbox One and PC. This is all great news for GTA 5 fans who want to play the next instalment in the series without having to buy a PS5 or Xbox Series X.

But while leaks such as these have popped up in the past, there is still a good chance that this will prove to be a mistake. The idea that Rockstar Games will launch a game the same year they announced it would be a big development from the famous studio. Red Dead Redemption 2 was announced during October 2016, only to be delayed for around two years. It would also be surprising to hear that GTA 6 is being launched on PC alongside PS4 and Xbox One. That’s not something Rockstar is known for and would make for a massive launch day on all platforms. However, we can’t completely discredit this leak for now, as we have seen other games revealed in this way before.