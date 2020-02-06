GTA Online Free Money: How to get free money in GTA 5 this week

MORE free money is available to earn in GTA 5 Online this week, and Rockstar Games has made it easy to score the next $1 Million in February.

Grand Theft Auto gamers have another chance of boosting their GTA Online in-game accounts with the next free money injection from Rockstar Games. There have been many times in the past where players have found ways of gaming the system and earning big cash bonuses through glitches. One of the oldest was through duplicating cars during missions, an exploit that has been removed from GTA 5 Online. But now Rockstar Games has made it possible to score $1 Million in free GTA Online money this week.

And it’s such a simple process, gamers may have already done it without knowing. By logging into the game on certain days, gamers can score some free money from Rockstar Games. This is part of the studio’s celebrations, following the ongoing success of GTA 5 and GTA Online. Fans have two chances in February to earn a total of $2 million in in-game cash. The first period has almost ended, with February 5 being the last day to earn $1 million. The good news is that if you have missed it, the second period – offering another $1 million – is set to start on Thursday, February 6, 2020. Here’s more from Rockstar Games, who confirmed in an earlier statement: “To thank all GTA Online players for helping create another record-breaking holiday season, we’re kicking off the biggest GTA$ giveaway yet…

“Play this week between January 30th and February 5th to earn GTA$1,000,000, and then come back next week too between February 6th and February 12th to get another GTA$1,000,000. “Bonus cash will be deposited in your Maze Bank account within 72 hours of playing. Play each week to earn a total of GTA$2,000,000.” After logging on during these time periods, the new free money will be added to your account at a later date. And when it has been deposited, you should see some kind of in-game message pop up to let you know. Here’s more on why GTA Online free money is being provided so early in 2020, with Rockstar Games revealing: “We’d like to thank our entire community and all the incredible players we have in both games for another record-breaking holiday season for both Grand Theft Auto Online and Red Dead Online.