Gun found as Vic driver stopped for phone

A sawn-off shot gun and a baton have allegedly been uncovered in a Melbourne man’s car after police pulled him over for holding his mobile phone while driving.

Police say they spotted the man driving with his phone about 9pm on Thursday and pulled him over at Docklands.

After noticing a baton in one of the doors, they searched the car, revealing the gun and fake identification.

The 46-year-old Altona North man was charged with several offences including being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and going equipped to steal, and will face a Melbourne court on Friday.