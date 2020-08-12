Gunman outside White House ‘shot’ as Donald Trump forced to halt press conference

Donald Trump was led out of a briefing room by secret service agents after shots were fired outside the White House.

The US President was escorted out of the room while he was speaking to reporters, with agents whispering in his ear.

Trump said ‘oh’ before walking slowly towards the room’s exit.

He had previously been speaking about the stock market.

Three or four minutes later Trump returned to the briefing room to explain that shots were fired outside the White House, an NBC correspondent reported.

The President returned to the press conference to say the gunman had been shot and was on his way to hospital.

He said: “There was a shooting outside the White House, and it seems to be very well under control.”

Trump was not taken to the security bunker but instead spent several minutes in the Oval Office.

The US president praised the work of Secret Service personnel for their work in keeping him safe.

When asked by a reporter if he was rattled by the incident, the President said: “I don’t know, do I seem rattled?”

The Secret Service said in a tweet “the investigation into a USSS officer involved shooting is ongoing. A male subject and a USSS officer were both transported to a local hospital.

“At no time during this incident was the White House complex breached or were any protectees in danger.”

In a update released Monday night, the Secret Service said a uniformed Secret Service officer had shot a 51-year-old man who said he had a gun.

The suspect pointed an object at the officer as he crouched in “a shooter’s stance,” the statement continued.

The officer fired his weapon, striking the man in the torso.

rump told reporters it was his understanding the suspect was armed, but he was not certain he was a target.

“It might not have had anything to do with me.

He reportedly added: “I was surprised. It’s pretty unusual but very, very professional people. They do a fantastic job, as you know.’

“The world has been a dangerous place. Very dangerous place and it will continue, I guess, for a period of time. I feel very safe with Secret Service, they are fantastic people. They are the best of the best and they are highly trained.”

It is not the first time that the White House has been shot at.

On November 11, 2011 Oscar Ramiro Ortega-Hernandez, an unemployed 21-year-old man, fired a semi-automatic rifle at the building.

At least seven bullets hit the second floor.

The security services did not realise the shooting had taken place for four days.