Guy Verhofstadt claimed Margaret Thatcher would be ‘expelled from Conservative Party’

GUY VERHOFSTADT was lampooned by Nigel Farage in the European Parliament yesterday – but the Eurocrat has said some outrageous things in the past, including that Margaret Thatcher would “expelled” from the Conservative Party were she an MP today.

The European Parliament Brexit Coordinator has had many fiery exchanges with the Brexit Party leader in the Chamber over the years. Yesterday, MEPs ratified Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal and Mr Farage gave a triumphant speech, in which he dished out his final jibe at Mr Verhofstadt. He said: “No more financial contributions, no more European Court of Justice, no more Common Fisheries Policy, no more being talked down to, no more being bullied, no more Guy Verhodfstadt – I mean, what’s not to like?”

Mr Verhofstadt raised his arms indignantly at the remark, but he himself has made comments that raised eyebrows before. At the Liberal Democrat party conference in September, the MEP joked about the late Baroness Thatcher. Referencing the 21 Tory rebels who had just been thrown out of the party, he argued that the Iron Lady may have been in their ranks if she was alive today. The 21 Conservative MPs had the party whip removed after they voted in support of an attempt to block a no deal Brexit.

However, 10 of these MPs later had the whip restored, although several stood down in the December election. Mr Verhofstadt argued that because Mrs Thatcher had been in favour of the Single Market, she would not have been welcome in Boris Johnson’s Tory Party. He told Liberal Democrat members: “I think even Margaret Thatcher would be expelled from the Conservative Party now. “I can say that because my nickname when I was a young politician in Belgium was ‘Baby Thatcher’, so I can talk about her.

“Margaret Thatcher was in favour of the Single Market and it is exactly that point that Conservatives want to leave now.” Mrs Thatcher did indeed support membership of the European Economic Community (EEC) – the precursor to the EU – the main policy of which was the Common Market. However, she always emphasised that the organisation should be limited to facilitating free trade and opposed European centralisation of power. She was even arguably brought down by a faction within her own party that were more pro-Europe than she was, who then installed Europhile John Major as her successor.

Even a month before she was ousted, the former Prime Minister responded boldly to calls for further integration from then-European Commission President Jacques Delors with “No, no, no!” in her famous Commons speech. Mr Verhofstadt claimed that Mrs Thatcher thought the Single Market was “fantastic non-bureaucratic project” with “the possibility of making millions of consumers and citizens for British goods and British services”. He added: “While it is exactly that that hard Brexiteers want to destroy now, against the interests of Britain and the EU.” What he failed to mention is that, while Mrs Thatcher did indeed like a non-bureaucratic trading bloc, the EU of course, has developed into something far more than that.

With a swollen bureaucracy, unelected and unaccountable officials calling the shots, increased political union, endless rules and regulations and a Commission that rides roughshod over the wishes of the people within individual nation states – these are all the things that Mrs Thatcher spoke out against. While she supported the EEC, that does not mean that she would support the European project in its modern form. Mr Verhofstadt, who described himself as a Liberal Democrat, was the leader of the liberal group in the European Parliament – Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe – until July last year. The former Belgian Prime Minister spoke to Liberal Democrat members at their Bournemouth conference during a rally, which also featured the reveal of the Liberal Democrat’s latest defector – Tory rebel and universities minister Sam Gyimah.