Gwyneth Paltrow Urges People To Take COVID-19 Pandemic ‘Seriously’

Gwyneth Paltrow has urged everyone to stay inside their homes and follow the guidelines imposed by the authorities to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Several states in the U.S. have ordered complete lockdown due to the rising cases of the disease.

Taking it to Instagram, the 47-year-old actress shared a message for the people alongside her snap and requested everyone to take the pandemic “seriously” and to not go outside and attend large gatherings. Her comments come a few days after many reports claimed that people are still going to the beaches and parks on the weekends even when the condition is getting worse with each passing day.

The “Contagion” star also shared that people should not “abuse” the freedom that they still have and help the government amid the pandemic.

“Yesterday I heard tales of crowding hiking trails and parks. Although we are all on a learning curve and are not always perfect as we figure out this temporary new normal, we must take the orders seriously and not abuse the freedoms we still have. It is not the time for denial. We must take this seriously and shelter in place,” Paltrow said.

In the snap, Paltrow is seen wearing a face mask and gloves while visiting a farmer’s market over the weekend with her husband Brad Falchuk.

Later in the post, the Academy Award-winning actress listed numerous activities that people can do in their homes. She concluded the post by sending good wishes to everyone who got deeply affected by the disease and insisted that humanity will bounce back stronger when the pandemic ends.

“It is time for nesting, reading, doing something you’ve always wanted to do (write a book, learn an instrument or a language, draw or paint) going through photos, cooking, and reconnecting on a deeper level with the people you love. We will get through and I bet you our humanity will shine like never before (sic)” Paltrow said.

More than 500 people have died in the U.S. due to the deadly disease. Meanwhile, the active cases in the country have gone up to 42,886. As of late, the U.S. is the third in the list of positive cases with 43,734. Only China and Italy are ahead of the U.S. on the list.

Italy is the only country to witness more than 6,000 deaths due to pandemic.