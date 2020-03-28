Gyms, pubs and restaurants closed indefinitely as Australians find new ways to socialise

Australia’s pubs, clubs, cafes, gyms and cinemas put up shutters on Monday as severe new restrictions to battle the coronavirus pandemic began.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced ‘stage one’ restrictions on Sunday night, ordering pubs and licensed premises close for six months.

The restrictions also covered places of worship, casinos, nightclubs and registered clubs while restaurants and cafes can operate only for takeaways and deliveries.

But before the lockdown came into play across the nation on Monday, gym junkies got in one final workout – and pub-goers took a farewell drink.

Scott Morrison’s decision to shut fitness centres in a bid to reduce the spread of coronavirus was anticipated to result in the loss of 20,000 jobs.

The owner of one of Sydney’s biggest gyms slammed the government’s decision, arguing the facilities should be regarded as one of the ‘essential’ services that are exempt from closures.

City Gym owner Billy Kokkinis told Daily Mail Australia they had put serious efforts in place in a bid to stay open.

‘For us it’s a bit of a disaster, we can’t understand why we have to shut – we played by the rules and did everything possible,’ he said.

‘We spent extra money on cleaners, kept people away from each other and did everything the government asked of us.

‘To come up on us and close us down… we hope we can have something to come back to when it’s all over, but we don’t know.’

Stacey Steiner, a personal trainer and fitness model, is among City Gym’s longtime staff who is now facing the prospect of months out of work before gyms are allowed to re-open.

‘My partner and I are personal trainers so it’s going to hit us really hard,’ Ms Steiner said.

‘I’m going to lose a lot of shape and you just don’t know how long it’s going to go on for.

‘It’s a bit eerie coming in here for one last session in who knows how long?’

NRL legend turned gym owner Mark ‘Spudd’ Carroll is afraid he will not be able to keep his business afloat over the coming months.

He believes the loss of physical conditioning for his clients will not be their biggest problem.

‘The mental health is going to be the biggest one of all and this is where the government has got it wrong in terms of gyms,’ Mr Carroll said.

‘It’s not only body, it’s mind. If people say to me: “Spudd, can I train?” Of course I am going to train them.

‘I’ve lost 75 per cent of my business in the last week, because everyone is worried out there – we hear different messages every hour.

‘How long is it going to last? Three months or six months? I’ll back myself to start up again, but who knows?’

Australian Hotels Association boss Stephen Ferguson said it was a ‘sad day’ for pubs and clubs across the country.

‘The health and well-being of our staff and patrons is paramount to all other considerations,’ Mr Ferguson said.

‘In times like this, it is essential for us all to follow the instructions of our governments and medical officers.

‘But there’s no doubt this move is already having a devastating impact on our direct national workforce of 250,000 and our millions of patrons.

‘We saw what an important role hotels play in their communities during the recent bushfires across large parts of the nation – today’s closure is an unprecedented move which will have a big social impact for months to come.’