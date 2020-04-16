‘Haikyuu!!’ Chapter 391 Postponed Amid Coronavirus Pandemic As Shonen Jump Goes On Hiatus; New Release Date Announced

The coronavirus pandemic has deeply impacted the world including the world of manga and anime. Due to COVID-19, the Japanese Weekly Shonen Jump is going on hiatus and that means “Haikyuu!!” Chapter 391 is delayed.

Chapter 391 of “Haikyuu!!” manga, which is scheduled to publish in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 21 will be delayed by one week.

Weekly Shonen Jump, a Shueisha-owned magazine, is published every Monday. Issue 21 was slated to come out on Monday (April 20) in Japan, will now release on April 27.

Weekly Shonen Jump released an official statement regarding the delay of Issue 21.

“As of April 8, 2020, a member of the Weekly Shonen Jump editorial department in their 40s is suspected of having contracted the novel coronavirus,” read the statement.

“As of April 6, Shueisha has implemented a company-wide policy of primarily working from home in order to stop the spread of the virus, but in consideration of the risk posed to our mangaka and any related parties, we have decided to temporarily suspend operations across the entirety of the Weekly Shonen Jump editorial department.”

The statement also mentioned that chapters from Issue 21 slated for release in English on Viz and Manga Plus will also be postponed by one week.

The new “Haikyuu!!” Chapter 391 will release on April 26 in the U.S. on Viz and Manga Plus.

Meanwhile, Haruichi Furudate, author of “Haikyuu!!” manga, commented on the current coronavirus crisis. “I know things are rough right now, but the calm will someday return. Let’s get over this and all eat delicious food,” Furudate wrote in this week’s issue of Weekly Shonen Jump.

Other Delayed Manga Chapters From Weekly Shonen Jump