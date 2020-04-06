‘Haikyuu!!’ Season 4 Episode 13 Live Stream Details Revealed; Karasuno High Vs. Inarizaki High In New Trailer

Toho Animation has released a new trailer for “Haikyuu!!” Season 4 hinting a match between Karasuno High School an Inarizaki High School. Fans will get to see Atsumu Miya in action.

This article contains spoilers from “Haikyuu!!” Season 4 episodes.

The trailer opens with montage shots of players from the teams – Karasuno High School and Inarizaki High School. The rest of the trailer showcases shots of the players and they are spectacular on the court. It is a treat to watch Hinata excited about this match.

However, it has to be seen if the visuals of this newly released trailer will be in the upcoming episode of “Haikyuu!!” Season 4 or will it spill in the second half of the season, which is scheduled to air in July this year.

In “Haikyuu!!” Season 4 episode 13, the second day of the tournament begins. Meanwhile, the post-credit sequence in the last episode shows Karasuno High School players heading back to Jaybird Inn. On their way back, they bump into players from Niiyama Girls’ High School and these players are living in a five-star hotel. Niiyama Girls’ High School won the girls’ inter-high.

Elsewhere, the first day of the tournament witnessed the annihilation of 40 teams. Karasuno High School made its way to the next round. The competition is only going to get stiffer as they play against teams like Fukurodani Academy, Nekoma and Inarizaki High School. It will be interesting to see how Hinata and Kageyama take this journey together. Hinata is getting a hang of the big tournament in massive arenas. However, the game has just begun. The second day will showcase several other teams compete to move on to the next round.

“Haikyuu!!” Season 4 episode 13 part one finale can be viewed online via live streaming mode on Crunchyroll. The episode titled “The Second Day” will be available in Japanese with English subtitles.