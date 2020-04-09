‘Haikyuu!!’ Season 4 Episode 14 Spoilers, Release Date; The Game Has Just Begun

The ending of episode 13 part 1 finale revealed the poster declaring “To Be Continued.” “Haikyuu!!” Season 4 episode 14 will pick things up from part 1 finale installment.

This article contains spoilers from “Haikyuu!!” Season 4 part 1 finale episode.

With the match barely in its first few minutes, “Haikyuu!!” Season 4 part 1 concluded.

“Haikyuu” Season 4 episode 14 is speculated to broadcast from July 2020. And the game will continue between Karasuno High and Inarizaki High.

If Karasuno High has Hinata and Kageyama’s insane chemistry on the court, Inarizaki High is blessed with the Miya Brothers – Atsumu and Osamu. The twin brothers from Inarizaki are exceptional and known for being one of the best players.

Karasuno has faced many tough teams in the past like Date Tech, but this time it is up against a team that is known to be ruthless. To make matters worse for Kageyama and his team, Inarizaki has massive crowd support. Inarizaki brings with them a cheer squad and a marching band. Moreover, the crowd seems to be part of the team.

It is quiet when an Inarizaki team member is serving and erupts to boo the opponent as they prepare to receive. The boo-ing factor can work against Karasuno High as players like Asahi are quite anxious on the court.

One of the moments during the episode shows how Atsumu has immense control over the crowd. When he is about to serve and the horns are all blaring in the background, his hand goes up and there is pin-drop silence. All these tactics can greatly impact any opponent team including Karasuno High. Meanwhile, Hinata is excited to play against two of the best teams in the Nationals. However, during the gameplay, Hinata missed a shot because of his excitement. The Miya brothers are keeping an eye on Hinata and what he is capable of.

“Haikyuu!!” Season 4 will return with new episodes in July this year. The current episodes are available on Crunchyroll.