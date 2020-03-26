Hairdressers and real estate among businesses to remain open during coronavirus lockdown

The forced closure of many small businesses to limit the coronavirus spread has several exceptions, with everything from hairdressers to bottle shops allowed to keep operating.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced a stage one lockdown which began on Monday enforcing the closure of pubs, clubs, gyms, cinemas and other indoor gathering spots while restaurants and cafes will be restricted to takeaways and deliveries.

However some businesses have dodged the ban, and the Daily Mail Australia takes a look at what will remain open.

SUPERMARKETS

Supermarkets are considered an essential service and will likely remain open throughout all stages of a nationwide lockdown.

With cafes and restaurants closed for dining in, grocery stores will be even busier as shoppers continue stock up on food supplies.

Coles and Woolworths have both announced they’re hiring more casual and contracted staff across every level of the business to meet the increasing demand.

Qantas and Jetstar staff who have been forced to take unpaid leave as the airlines ground their fleets will be offered a streamlined application process for Woolworths.

Meanwhile Coles has announced an extra 5,000 casual positions.

REAL ESTATE AGENCIES

Real estate agents are still able to operate as usual during the coronavirus crisis under stage one lockdown procedures.

In fact, there has been a sharp upturn in business as people seek to sell their homes and investment properties as the world heads toward recession.

‘There will be a spike in listings from get-out-early, worried landlords,’ realestate.com predicted.

Many landlords will look to sell, due to the risk of tenants and prospective tenants losing their income and being unable to pay rent.

Renters in that predicament will also be using agents to look for more budget accommodation options.

SHOPPING CENTRES

Clothing stores and hardware stores are exempt from the current lockdown, but will some may close or reduce opening hours and staff hours as people become reluctant to be out in public.

It remains unclear if these stores would close if the government were to impose further restrictions.

BOTTLE SHOPS

Drinkers rushed to bottle shops around Australia on Sunday, fearing an imminent lockdown, before the Prime Minister confirmed liquor stores would stay open.

Shoppers packed stores across the country after government officials announced the pending shutdown of non-essential services.

Twitter was awash with pictures of the panic queues both at the drive-thrus and in stores.

One local store owner said he’d down three weeks worth of trading in two hours on Sunday.

But the government confirmed that – for now – bottle shops could continue to operate as usual.

HAIRDRESSERS AND BEAUTICIANS

At present, hairdressers, beauticians and nail technicians will continue to operate as usual.

The exemption shocked some, including those in the industry, as the job involves physical contact with others.

‘How are we supposed to practice safe social distancing?,’ one hairdresser posted on a Facebook thread.

‘All day we’re touching people’s faces and hair… I’m surprised I still have a job.’

While they can stay open for the time being, the hairdresser said was busier than ever as people rush to get their hair done before a possible future shutdown.

SCHOOLS AND EARLY LEARNING CENTRES

Schools will stay open in every state but Victoria until at least the Easter school holidays.

Victoria has brought forward the Easter break, and all schools in the state will be closed from Tuesday.

Despite federal advice insisting schools are a safe place for students, many families have been left frustrated and confused due to the conflicting information.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said schools will remain open but parents were urged to keep their children at home if possible.

For those children whose parents must still go out to work – and for those without the requisite computer facilities for distance learning – the schools will remain open and conduct the same lessons as for kids at home.

TRADIES

At present, plumbers, electricians and other tradesmen are still able to work.

Most job sites will remain open – at the employer’s discretion – but may be forced to close if tougher restrictions are put into place.

There have been no announcement on sole traders having to stop working.

PHARMACIES

Pharmacies are considered an essential service and will likely remain open even throughout an extremely restrictive lockdown.

If Australia follows the lockdown procedures in European countries, even if people were housebound they’d still be allowed out to go to the chemist and pick up medicines and other essential supplies.

NRL

The NRL will attempt to forge ahead with the 2020 season despite strict new coronavirus measures which have prompted the AFL to postpone its competition.

On Sunday, league authorities insisted games would continue until they were told otherwise by the government.

The remainder of the competition could be played in Queensland to get around the closure of state borders.

If the season were delayed or potentially abandoned, there are fears of a ‘catastrophic’ financial impact with doubts about the capacity of several clubs to survive due to low cash reserves and loss of gate and sponsorship income.