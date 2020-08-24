Halifax bank account changes come into force next month – will you face new monthly fee?

HALIFAX is making a change to one of its bank accounts, and it means some people will face a monthly fee from next month. Who is affected?

Changes to the Halifax Reward Current Account were announced earlier this year. It came ahead of June 1, when Halifax relaunched the account, changing the rewards customers could be able to benefit from.

The account is available to new and existing customers for sole or joint accounts. It is aimed at rewarding people who hold a main banking relationship with the bank. Halifax said the account would be free for anyone who pays at least £1,500 into the account each month. Otherwise, it would carry a £3 per month fee.

However, those who do not meet the deposit limit have seen their £3 fee waived for the time being. The waiving of the fee only lasts until September 2020, meaning some customers will encounter the charge from next month. This relaunched account also offers a number of rewards and qualifying customers can choose one. The selection made by the customer is valid for a 12-month period, and then they will be invited to choose again for the next year.

The options are: Stream two movies a month throughout the year, worth up to £120

One free cinema ticket a month to catch the latest blockbusters at Vue cinemas across the UK. Filmgoers will get half price popcorn

A choice of three digital magazines from a host of well-known titles, including Cosmopolitan, Men’s Health, Red, and Good Housekeeping

Or customers can select a £5 monthly reward To get the reward, customers will need to meet certain requirements. These are that the they either spend £500 via debit card each month, or keep £5,000 or above in the account each day of the month.

“You will also need to pay at least £1,500 into your account and keep your balance above £0,” the Halifax website states. Another aspect of this account is customers could get up to 15 percent cashback while shopping with Cashback Extras. Recently, Halifax announced it was offering new customers £100 to switch to the Reward Current Account. This particular offer is also available for new Ultimate Reward Current Account customers.