Hall of Fame motocross rider Marty Smith dies in crash

SAN DIEGO – Marty Smith, an AMA Motocross Hall of Famer and one of the sport’s earliest icons, has died in a dune buggy accident with his wife. He was 63.

Marty and Nancy Smith were killed Monday in a rollover crash in the Imperial sand dunes in Southern California while riding with friends. Smith’s death was confirmed by AMA Motocross and Honda Powersports.

Smith won three AMA championships during the sport’s early years in the 1970s and was inducted into the AMA Hall of Fame in 1990. The San Diego native was AMA’s first 125cc national champion in 1974 at 17 and remained in the sport as a coach and manager following his retirement in 1981.