Halle Berry Goes Nude As She Slays #PillowChallenge On Instagram

Halle Berry stunned netizens and took onlookers by storm when she joined the ongoing viral #PillowChallenge on Instagram. This trending challenge requires participants to turn a pillow into a makeshift outfit by strapping it on the body.

The actress, glowing at 53, gave a basic dark-blue sheeted pillow a whole new aura by strapping it on herself as a minidress. Known for her impeccably luxe style and taste, Berry matched her rough and ready outfit with a classic wide-brimmed hat, glistening black pumps, and oversized sunglasses. The dark silver sequined belt strapped on the pillow added a touch of elegance. Her pose was the true “cherry on top” though, emphasizing the actress’ toned physique.

The photo was posted on her Instagram account and captioned, “You already KNOW you couldn’t keep me from the #PillowChallenge.”

And as she gave off a striking look where the Oscar award-winning actress posed for the shot, Berry also revealed that it was her daughter that snapped her for her this challenge.

Besides the actress’ steamy and alluring post, Berry recently shared a meme about life at home during the COVID-19 pandemic on her Instagram story and post, People reported. The meme had three photos of the actress covering different roles that she took on during her acting career. The humor-filled post showed Berry’s face and dresses slowly deteriorating referring to the days in quarantine that continually ensue.

The actress captioned her post, “I’ve lost count, what day are we on?”

Since Berry’s post on the challenge, her fetching charm has alluded many people, almost having them rethink that she is a mother for having a well-defined body like hers. But apparently, the Oscar winner is a mother of two. She shares 12-year-old daughter Nahlia with ex Gabriel Aubry and has a 6-year-old son named Maceo, whom she also shares with ex Olivier Martinez.

In her interview with People, she opened up on how her kids are the best company for her ever since she divorced Martinez. The actress also talked about being single for three years now, revealing she prefers to be that way.

Also saying that she is a “very relationship-oriented person,” Berry admitted that she has decided to spend more time with herself and is contented with her current life.