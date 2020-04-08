Halle Berry Responds To Criticisms After Posting A Video Of Son Wearing Heeled Boots

Halle Berry responds to trolls attacking her online for letting her son wear heeled boots.

Over a week ago, the “Kidnap” actress shared a clip of her son wearing a pair of boots. In the video uploaded on Instagram, the little boy walks his way upstairs wearing heels.

Berry kept the caption for the clip short as she wrote, “Quarantine Day 12.” However, many reacted to the post, with several criticizing the celebrity mom for allowing her son to wear heels.

“My son never played in my heels,” one wrote.

Meanwhile, since the kid is not facing the camera, another online user commented, “I hope that’s the daughter.”

Berry did not ignore the negative comments on her post. The “Extant” star replied and insisted that what she did was “harmless fun” because she was “trying to survive right now.” She also asked others if they feel the same way.

Meanwhile, one online user referred to Berry’s son Maceo as a “she.” “She’s having the time of her life lol,” the netizen wrote. Berry corrected the online user and made it clear that it was her little boy who was wearing heels in the video.

“Well it’s a he and he is having a ball. Tryna cope the best he can. Laughter helps a lot right now!” Berry explained.

Maceo is Berry’s son with ex-husband Olivier Martinez. She also has a daughter named Nahla with ex-boyfriend Gabriel Aubry.

Berry was married to David Justice from 1993 to 1997. She got married again from 2001 to 2005 with Eric Benét. In 2013, she married Martinez, but their marriage only lasted for three years because they got divorced in 2016.

In 2017, she shared a throwback photo on Instagram. She looked younger in the snap while sporting her curls and a denim jacket. She could be seen staring at the camera with a smile on her face. In the caption, Berry said that she had “no regrets.”

In an interview with Us Weekly, Berry confessed that after her three unsuccessful marriages, she felt guilty and responsible for them. However, she felt that those things were necessary for her, but it was difficult on her part.

“We all come here with lessons that we have to learn, and those relationships provided me with lessons that got me to where I am right now. For that, I’m grateful. But it has been hard. It’s been a difficult part of my life,” Berry shared.