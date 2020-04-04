Hallmark Movies Now April 2020: New Movies, Shows Coming And Leaving

Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and Hallmark Drama aren’t the only options for watching the company’s films and shows these days—devoted Hallmarkies can catch up on both current and older shows and movies on Crown media’s streaming Service, Hallmark Movies Now.

With quarantine very much a way of life for so many now because of COVID-19, it’s the perfect time to get cozy with some Hallmark programming. Here’s everything new that will be coming to the streaming service in April 2020—and also what is leaving the online platform as a result.

Available March 30:

“Love At First Dance”

“Love Struck Café”

“Pumpkin Pie Wars”

Available April 6:

“Just Add Romance”

“Harvest Love”

Available April 13:

“Love Unleashed”

“Love on a Limb”

Available April 20:

“The Beach House” (Hallmark Hall of Fame)

“Love Locks” (Hallmark Hall of Fame)

Available April 27:

“Under The Autumn Moon”

“Love on the Slopes”

What’s Leaving At The End Of April:

“A Summer Romance”

“Love At Sea”

“A Taste of Summer”

“Pearl in Paradise”

“A Summer To Remember”

“Ms. Matched”

“All Summer Long”