Hallmark ‘Ruby Herring Mysteries’: John Wesley Shipp Details Third Movie’s Plot Before Premiere

John Wesley Shipp is making his second appearance in Hallmark’s “Ruby Herring Mysteries” movie series. Shipp plays legendary crime reporter John Herring, the father of Taylor Cole’s lead character Ruby, who’s following in her dad’s footsteps. Ahead of the weekend premiere of the third installment, “Prediction Murder,” Shipp is letting fans know what they can expect to see in the TV film.

“I love that it’s an old case from John’s days as a crime reporter,” Shipp said during a recent interview with MediaVillage. “When it comes back to haunt Ruby I have to go through my old files, and I’m in the field with her trying to solve this murder. They’re including me more, which is very exciting.”

Shipp’s role as John Herring was originally played by Cole’s real stepfather, Shawn Christian. The 65-year-old assumed the role for the film’s sequel “Her Last Breath.”

“The situation with Ruby did give me a moment’s pause,” he continued. “I think they knew it was a bit of an awkward situation and that I didn’t know what I was walking into. It all happened really fast. Production wanted to go in a different direction with the John Herring character, so they called to talk me about how he was a legendary crime reporter whose daughter was following in his footsteps. It really sounded like a fun thing to do. The entire cast could not have been more welcoming.”

But this isn’t the first time The Flash himself has been called to replace another actor.

“It happened to me on ‘Dawson’s Creek’, as I wasn’t the original dad in the pilot,” he laughed. “I was filming ‘The Lost Treasure of Dos Santos,’ with David Carradine, Kathy Lee Crosby and Lee Majors, which is something you will hopefully never see, when I got the call to say [‘Dawson’s Creek’] had decided to go a different way with the dad. I came in for the second episode and re-shot all the scenes from the first. But I don’t feel too bad for [the original actor] because I was watching an Al Pacino much movie later in which he starred.”

Despite the sudden role change in Hallmark’s mystery series, which also stars Stephen Huszar, Shipp said that he and Cole connected right away.

“With some people, you just immediately form a bond,” he revealed. “From our first meeting, I knew it would be like that. I told her she was so beautiful in person, and she replied, ‘Well I am daddy’s girl.’ She didn’t give me any tips on how to play her dad, and we were playful from the get-go! It was like no one had played that character before and I was allowed to be creative.”

Shipp is hoping this opportunity leads to his dream role as the star in one of the network’s beloved holiday films.

“I also love working with Hallmark, as it feels like the old studio system with a stable of actors they like and the audience enjoys seeing in different roles,” he shared. “Mary-Margaret Humes, who played my wife on ‘Dawson’s Creek,’ and I are announcing now, ‘We want to do a Hallmark Christmas movie together!’ Keep those cards and letters coming if you want to see that, folks. Tweet and ask @HallmarkChannel!”

“Ruby Herring Mysteries: Prediction Murder” premieres on Sunday at 9 p.m. EDT on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.