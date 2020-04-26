Hallmark’s Candace Cameron Bure Tells Her Kids ‘Excuses Are For Losers’ For This Reason

Candace Cameron Bure joined “Today” host Hoda Kotb for her “Quoted By” segment, which aired on Friday. During the appearance, Bure shared a quote that she learned from her husband Valeri Bure.

Hoda Kotb kicked off the conversation by asking what was her “north star when it comes to quotes.”

“Well, I’m going to start with kinda the one that’s not so warm in fuzzy,” Candace replied. “‘Excuses are for losers.’…This has been our family motto. My husband’s been saying this since I’ve known him, so for 25 years. I think probably a coach had told him or his dad.”

The “Fuller House” star went on to explain why she loves the quote. She clarified that the statement is meant to encourage effort.

“But I love this because it’s not about being the winner…It’s a character builder,” Candace said. “There’s no excuses, just try. Go for it. “

Candace and Valeri share three children: Natasha Bure, 21, Lev Valerievich Bure, 20, and 18-year-old Maskim Valerievich Bure.

“It is like the best parenting advice I’ve ever given to my kids,” the “Aurora Teagarden” star said. “I say it constantly, it’s like ‘aht aht, excuses are for losers. Like don’t be a loser.’”

Just wanted to give you some words of encouragement and HOPE to end your day. “Lord I need you. I need you every day, every hour. I need you.” Oh, and “Excuses are for losers” _ Thank you @hodaandjenna @todayshow for having me _ – @mattmahermusic

A post shared by Candace Cameron Bure (@candacecbure) on Apr 23, 2020 at 6:36pm PDT

Kotb further inquired by asking if the quote remedies the situations when Bure finds her children making excuses.

“It does because we’ve been telling them for 20 years, So we’re like, ‘no.’”

As previously reported, the actress pointed out that it’s she and Valeri’s differences that make them work well together as parents. While she’s an extrovert, whose always upland ready to go, her husband is much more laid back.

“But it’s actually like this really great balance that we have,” she explained. “While I’m always like ‘Hey kids, let’s do this and let’s do that,’ my husband’s always like “Chill out…that’s not what it’s all about.’”