Handgun and sum of cash seized during searches of Limerick properties

A HANDGUN, CASH and jewellery have been siezed by gardaí in Limerick following searches carried out a number of properties today.

As part of an ongoing operation targeting organised crime, gardaí carried out a number of searches at properties and public grounds in the Patrickswell and Cappagh areas of Co Limerick.

Gardaí from Roxboro Road, Henry Street, Newcastle West and Mayorstone Garda Stations carried out the searches where they seized a suspected handgun, pepper spray, over €2000 cash in euro and sterling, jewellery, mobile phones, documentation and drug paraphernalia.

The suspected firearm will now be sent for ballistic analysis.

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.