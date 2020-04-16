Hannah Brown Addresses Tyler Cameron Romance Rumors And Talks Babies

Hannah Brown finally answered the question fans have been dying to know: Is she in a relationship?

It’s a question that fans have pondered ever since her reign as ABC’s “The Bachelorette” left her with no choice but to break-up with her season’s “winner.”

Since then, she’s been linked to her “Dancing With The Stars” partner Alan Bersten and a few of the front-runners from her season like Tyler Cameron and Peter Weber. Most recently though, after spending time in quarantine in Florida with Tyler and a few friends — who dubbed themselves “The Quarantine Crew” — fans have speculated the two had rekindled their relationship.

Hannah has remained tight-lipped regarding the rumors, but during an Instagram Live session on Tuesday, she spilled some details about her personal life.

The former Miss Alabama admitted she’s had a change of heart when it comes to her life plans. According to Life & Style, she admitted that she once believed by the time she hit 25, she would have already tied the knot and, maybe, started a family.

“[I’d be] possibly thinking about kids, like trying to get pregnant right now, probably,” Hannah confessed.

“Which like, a lot of my friends have babies and they are the best moms, but I couldn’t imagine. I’m not ready for that just yet,” she realized. “I mean, I could be. If something happened, absolutely, I could be. But I’m still trying to figure out my life and how it’s changed.”

“And also, you have to have a significant other for that, and I don’t,” she added.

Though Hannah never directly mentioned Tyler, her statement essentially helps to put the speculation that they had rekindled their romance to rest.