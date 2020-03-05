Harry and Meghan are behaving like a couple under siege, says MARGARET HOLDER

Challenging the “jurisdiction of the monarchy” over the word “royal” is a sure way to arouse Her Majesty’s anger when she has done so much to appease this demanding couple. No one can fault the Queen’s deft handling of the Sussexes’ determination to lead a private life. They got much of what they wanted, but their current situation is a strange way to enjoy family life with their baby son Archie.

In their borrowed Canadian compound, Harry and Meghan are behaving like a couple under siege.

They are at odds with the Royal Family, the courtiers, the press and Meghan’s family, bar her mother.

Harry has dropped his official office and all but lost his royal role and his military connections, except for the Invictus games.

The couple’s messy retreat from the now abandoned Sussex Royal trademark and their desire to develop a “non-profit organisation” that falls short of a foundation suggests they are still struggling with the international legal complexities of operating their pet schemes.

Their determination to free themselves from obligations due to receipt of funds from the Sovereign Grant and the Duchy of Cornwall is only too clear in their statement.