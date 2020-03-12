Harry and Meghan’s diplomatic blunder with Ireland revealed – ‘It’s a shame to see!’

PRINCE HARRY and Meghan Markle enraged Irish fans in January when they incorrectly listed Ireland as part of the Commonwealth on their website, according to unearthed reports.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be reunited with the rest of the Royal Family during Commonwealth Service Day next Monday. This is a highly-anticipated event which will see the couple side-by-side with their relatives for the first time since they decided to step down as senior royals. However, Prince William and Kate Middleton are currently on a three-day tour of Ireland, and critics have speculated this was designed to avoid the Sussexes for the best part of their visit.

Royal fans also have their fingers crossed the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will not make the same mistake regarding their Irish history as Harry and Meghan did only recently. Writing for the Irish publication Independent.ie in January, reporter Caitlin McBride pointed out a serious error on the Sussex Royal website. She explained: “Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have claimed their Irish mini-moon was an effort to strengthen the Commonwealth – even though Ireland is not a member of the group.” The Commonwealth is an association of 53 member states. Nearly all of the countries used to be territories of the British Empire.

However, Ireland seceded from the UK in 1922 and was formally declared a republic in 1949, after leaving the Commonwealth. Ms McBride continued: “The boast about their trip to Dublin in 2018 will likely be considered one of their first major diplomatic blunders since Ms Markle and Prince Harry announced plans to ‘step back from their roles within the Royal Family.” Harry and Meghan visited Ireland in July 2018 as their first official tour overseas as a married couple. The trip was seen as a ‘soft-PR’ exercise to consolidate relations between the UK and Ireland in the lead-up to Brexit. However, mistakenly listing Ireland as part of the Commonwealth could be said to undo some of their diplomatic work from 2018.

It is also worsened by the couples’ passion for the Commonwealth – the Duke and Duchess of Sussex repeatedly emphasised that was one of the fields they were most interested in working in as a couple. Writing in Evoke.ie in January, reporter Olivia Fahy said: “Considering how often they have championed the importance of the Commonwealth, you’d think they’d know that Ireland isn’t in it. “It’s a shame to see as they are promoting themselves as moving to modernise the monarchy, but errors like this make them seem more in line with the old ways than they may think.” The two were also appointed as Commonwealth Youth Ambassadors by the Queen in the lead up to their wedding, which Harry said he and Meghan were “hugely excited to take part in”. Meghan also had all the signature flowers of the member states embroidered into her veil when she exchanged nuptials with Harry in St George’s Chapel.

There was great speculation that the two would relocate to Africa too, after their South Africa tour in the Autumn. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex could then continue their work with the Commonwealth and be close to the charity Harry founded in 2006, Sentebale. Harry admitted during the controversial ITV documentary ‘Harry & Meghan: An African Journey that it would be “amazing” to live in Cape Town. However, he admitted: “But with all the problems that are going on there, I just don’t see how we would be able to make as much difference as we want to with the issues and the judgement of how we would be with those surroundings.”