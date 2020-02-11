Harry Potter fans can try out Broomstick League – a Quidditch and Rocket League-style game

HARRY POTTER fans are this weekend getting the chance to try out Broomstick League – a Quidditch-style game in a similar vein to Rocket League.

Harry Potter fans have been dealt a treat this weekend with a closed beta running for the Quidditch-style game Broomstick League. Broomstick League is heading to Steam on March 5 and ahead of the release date a closed beta is taking place on February 8 and 9. You will have to have signed up on the official Broomstick League website to be eligible for playing the game.

Click here to head over the Broomstick League beta test sign-up site. If you missed out of getting a beta slot for this week’s Broomstick League test then don’t worry. In a post online PC Invasion reported that there may be more tests in the coming weeks ahead of launch. Broomstick League offers 1v1, 2v2 or 3v3 matches online or offline, with the point of each match getting a magic orb in your opponents goal. You also have a magic wand that you can blast opponents with a spells that help you dodge and reposition. The broom you ride on also has mechanics you’ll need to master such as diving which helps you pick up speed.

In a post online the Broomstick League makers went through a number of changes that have been added with the latest beta. Here are a few of the recent updates to Broomstick League, as explained by the game’s makers… The snow and ice arena is finally ready for primetime and has been added to the map rotation for the next test. Beware, hidden amongst the ice lies a dangerous and mythical creature

This was probably the most heavily requested feature from our last beta test. We have now added the ability to create and join parties, incite friends and matchmake together. The party system is still under development, but most core features are in. Team up with your friends and give it a shot! Players can now pre-charge their shot and perform a “slapshot” or one-timer once receiving a pass. This opens up a ton of new strategies. One-timers can be used while on offence, or alternatively, as a great way to quickly clear the ball out of your own end. A couple quick passes between teammates, followed by a one-timer can wreak havoc on your opponents!