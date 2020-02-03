Harry Styles concert CANCELLED due to ‘severe storm’ – ‘I’m SO disappointed and I’m sorry’

HARRY STYLES has been forced to cancel his pre-Super Bowl show due to a “severe storm” warning in Florida.

The One Direction star was due to perform with Lizzo on his birthday in Florida at the Planet Pepsi Zero Sugar party but has been forced to cancel the pre-Super Bowl show. Taking to Twitter today, Harry Styles wrote: “To those of you here in Miami, I was told there’s a severe storm on the way. The fire department would not let us do the show under any circumstances.”

Styles added: Please stay safe. I’m so disappointed, and I’m sorry. I love you all. H.” While Pepsi released a statement on Twitter, saying: “As ordered by the Miami Fire Dept, Planet Pepsi Zero Sugar had to, unfortunately, be canceled due to extreme weather. “This was a mandatory evacuation in Miami across special event venues. “We are focused on ensuring everyone is safely evacuated. We deeply apologize to the fans.”

To those of you here in Miami, I was told there’s a severe storm on the way. The fire department would not let us do the show under any circumstances. Please stay safe. I’m so disappointed, and I’m sorry. I love you all. H — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) February 1, 2020 As ordered by the Miami Fire Dept, Planet Pepsi Zero Sugar had to unfortunately be canceled due to extreme weather. This was a mandatory evacuation in Miami across special event venues. We are focused on ensuring everyone is safely evacuated. We deeply apologize to the fans. — Pepsi (@pepsi) February 1, 2020 For all attendees of tonight’s Planet Pepsi Zero Sugar Party, we understand this is disappointing, and want to do what we can to make this right. We are offering a full refund for tonight’s show and for your ride share from the venue. Details coming soon. — Pepsi (@pepsi) February 1, 2020 To all attendees at the Pepsi Planet Zero Sugar Party, we have notified Ticketmaster and all refunds will be automatically issued to the method of payment used to make your purchase. We will also cover ride share costs from the show. Those details are on the way. — Pepsi (@pepsi) February 1, 2020

The company added: “For all attendees of tonight’s Planet Pepsi Zero Sugar Party, we understand this is disappointing, and want to do what we can to make this right. “We are offering a full refund for tonight’s show and for your ride share from the venue. Details coming soon. “To all attendees at the Pepsi Planet Zero Sugar Party, we have notified Ticketmaster and all refunds will be automatically issued to the method of payment used to make your purchase. “We will also cover ride share costs from the show. Those details are on the way.”

Later this year, Styles embarks on his Love On Tour concert tour, to support his second studio album, Fine Line. The European leg kicks things off in Birmingham this April and moves to North America in June, before hitting Latin America in September and October. One Direction has been on indefinite hiatus since 2016, as all five original members of the band have been embarking on their solo careers. Nevertheless, it’s possible the boy band could get back together, reveals the director of One Direction’s official documentary, This Is Us.

Express.co.uk first asked Morgan Spurlock about a One Direction reunion in 2017, when he said: “That’s never going to happen.” But now, two years later – as he promotes his new documentary Super Size Me 2 – he sounds much more positive about one happening, considering other recent band reunion tours. Spurlock said: “You never say never. I mean, I feel that you keep hearing about these reunions all the time. “I think if those guys ever decided to do it, that thing would print money.”