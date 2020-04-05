Harry Styles Feels Sad, Yearns For His Family Amid COVID-19 Pandemic Lockdown

Harry Styles feels sad because he was looking forward to going home; however, the former One Direction member is stuck in California due to COVID-19 pandemic lockdown.

In his interview with Capital FM breakfast show, the 26-year-old UK-based singer said that he was bound for London but because of the COVID-19 pandemic he couldn’t get home, The Economic Time reported.

Styles revealed, during the interview, that he was scheduled to board a flight home, unfortunately, on the same day, the U.S. government cancelled all flights. The “Adore You” singer expressed his excitement to see his family and spend time with his mom and sister and it saddened him that the plan was cancelled. Nevertheless, the English singer thought it was for the best.

Even though disappointed, Styles thought that at this point, there’s nothing people can do about it. He believed, though, that the most important thing amid this global health crisis is to keep everyone safe.

Styles announced on March 25, via Twitter, that his Love On Tour concert was rescheduled to 2021. His priority was the safety and protection of the crew, fans and everyone else all over the globe, and although performing, as part of working in music, was his most favorite thing, the said decision, although difficult, had to be made.

Styles assured his fans that the tickets that were purchased would still be valid for the shows. Moreover, he said that they would monitor the situation and provide his fans an update in the upcoming months.

Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, Styles reminded everyone to self-isolate for everyone’s sake. He couldn’t wait to see everyone out as soon as it’s safe, but until then, he asked for people to treat each other with kindness.

Meanwhile, 569 more fatalities in the U.K. due to COVID-19 were reported, Thursday. The British Department of Health reported that as of April 2 at 9 a.m., 33,718 people out of 163,194 which had been tested were positive of the novel coronavirus, and as of 5 p.m. of April 1, 2,921 of those who were positive of the virus that were hospitalized died, Anadolu Agency reported.

Moreover, Johns Hopkins Whiting School of Engineering’s Centers For Systems Science and Engineering collated the information for Coronavirus COVID-19 Global cases and showed an aggregated data of the death toll in the U.S. climbing up to over 5,000, Thursday, Market Watch reported.

There are 956,588 confirmed cases all over the globe with 49,180 deaths, to date, based on the said COVID-19 monitoring case site.