Harry’s ex Chelsy Davy reveals how she has moved on from ’uncomfortable’ Duke relationship

PRINCE HARRY’s ex Chelsy Davy has admitted she is with a new man after she once claimed her relationship with the Duke of Sussex had been “scary and uncomfortable” in part due to the pressures of Royal Family life.

The 34-year-old dated Prince Harry for seven years until 2011. Despite this, she remained firm friends with the Duke and attended his marriage to Meghan Markle in 2018. And now, Ms Davy has opened up about her current relationship status.

According to Contact Music, the Zimbabwean businesswoman is dating someone new and is said to be “really happy right now”. In an interview she was asked if she was with anyone. She replied: “Yes, there is someone, and I am quite taken by this one, but it’s very new and I don’t want to say too much.” Ms Davy had previously been in a relationship with one of Meghan’s friends – TV producer James Marshall.

At the time, a source said: “It’s not clear if Meghan introduced Chelsy to James, but this keeps everyone happy.” It comes after Ms Davy opened up about her life in an interview with Tatler. She said she spends her time now between London and Cape Town, South Africa as she continues to build up her jewellery empire. Ms Davy wants to expand the Aya brand into the travel sector and is currently working on plans to carry it out.

She said: “It’s an organic progression from the jewellery. “Africa is where I’m from, where my family is from; it’s my heritage and I’ve always been interested in tourism and conservation.” She added: “I’m very happy with where I am right now. “I’m happy with everything. “I’m doing something in Africa that I’m passionate about and I’m excited for what my vision is and what that will create. “Everything is falling into place.”